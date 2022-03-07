Ye, formerly Kanye West, has released an animated music video for the song “Eazy” in which a claymation version of him kidnaps another character resembling Pete Davidson, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, and buries him alive. What do you think?
“I don’t know why Kim would leave a man so in touch with his emotions.”
Susan Moelleken, Efficiency Strategist
Advertisement
“I didn’t care for The King Of Staten Island, either.”
Robbie Perine, Powder Sifter
“I think this is actually a subtle metaphor for Kanye wanting to kill Pete.”
Keith Hodges, Thirst Trapper