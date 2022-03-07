Ye, formerly Kanye West, has released an animated music video for the song “Eazy” in which a claymation version of him kidnaps another character resembling Pete Davidson, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, and buries him alive. What do you think?

“I don’t know why Kim would leave a man so in touch with his emotions.” Susan Moelleken, Efficiency Strategist

“I didn’t care for The King Of Staten Island, either.” Robbie Perine, Powder Sifter