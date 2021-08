Kathy Hochul has been officially sworn in as New York’s first- ever female governor, replacing now-former Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after a state investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women. What do you think?

“It’s a real testament to laying low and biding your time.” Vincenzo Key, Bowl Packer

“Sure, I guess this counts.” Marta Goodwin, Semantics Analyst