America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Keanu’ Rises In Ranks Of Popular Baby Names

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 37
Vol 56 Issue 37Opinion

The Social Security Administration’s annual index of popular baby names reveals the name ‘Keanu’ surged 177 spots to the rank of 630th, likely due to the career comeback of Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves. What do you think?

“People are always jumping on dumb trends like having babies.”

Geoff JacksonGrease Trap Merchant

Advertisement

“What kind of creepy stalker takes the time to find out an actor’s name?”

Kerry AndersonVirtual Surgeon

“If these parents were real fans, they’d give their babies his last name, too.”

Cecil Waldron • Mattress Designer

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Weaned!

Federal Agents Drive 3 Hours Away From Portland Before Realizing Abducted Protester Still In Backseat

Clinton Deploys Very Special Forces To Iraq

Nation Could Really Use A Few Days Where It Isn’t Gripped By Something