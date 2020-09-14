‘Keanu’ Rises In Ranks Of Popular Baby Names

The Social Security Administration’s annual index of popular baby names reveals the name ‘Keanu’ surged 177 spots to the rank of 630th, likely due to the career comeback of Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves. What do you think?

“People are always jumping on dumb trends like having babies.” Geoff Jackson • Grease Trap Merchant

“What kind of creepy stalker takes the time to find out an actor’s name?” Kerry Anderson • Virtual Surgeon

“If these parents were real fans, they’d give their babies his last name, too.” Cecil Waldron • Mattress Designer