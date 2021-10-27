Kellogg’s is being accused in a class action lawsuit of misleading consumers by promoting the filling in Pop-Tarts as “strawberry” when the pastries contain 2% or less of dried strawberries, dried pears, and dried apples with red 40 coloring. What do you think?

“Let me gues s, there’s hardly any wildlicious berries in there either.” Roxanne Shafrir, Playdate Planner

“At least I’m still getting my recommended daily serving of red 40.” Trevor Chang, Systems Analyst