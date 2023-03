We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband George Conway, a lawyer and frequent Trump critic, have announced they are divorcing after more than two decades of marriage. What do you think?

“I hoped their shared awfulness w ould make up for their political differences.” Gloria Dupree, Ear Plug Sizer

“I just hope they take a moment to think about their brands.” Juan Campos, Problem Advocate