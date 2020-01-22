Kellyanne Conway Suggests MLK Would Have Opposed Trump Impeachment

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that Martin Luther King Jr. would not have supported current impeachment efforts if he were alive today, saying Dr. King’s promotion of harmony between peoples would have led him to oppose “tear[ing] the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point.” What do you think?

“Dr. King always championed those who embodied everything he fought against.” Kevin England • Door Carver

“I mean, it’s not like he left behind numerous letters and speeches documenting his actual views.” Ellen Sadler • Singlet Sewer

