Ken Jennings To Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history, will serve as the first of several interim hosts until the show can find a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek. What do you think?
“He’ll never outshine Trebek when it comes to feigning polite interest in stupid bullshit.”
Alisha Faust • Tape Roller
“That nerd’s gonna have to have to get a real job at some point.”
Josh Hedlund • Emergency Librarian
“I’m not ready to see a new face hosting Jeopardy! on the muted television screens at my gym yet.”
Ethan Wyse • Eating Instructor