Medina Spirit, the controversial Kentucky Derby-winning horse that tested positive for betamethasone, died at the Santa Anita racetrack after the 3-year-old colt collapsed from a heart attack during a routine workout. What do you think?

“No hor se ever thinks it’ll happen to them.” Amelia McElroy • Organizational Restructurer

“At least he died doing what he was forced to do.” Odie Meschke • Pipeline Flusher