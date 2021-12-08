Medina Spirit, the controversial Kentucky Derby-winning horse that tested positive for betamethasone, died at the Santa Anita racetrack after the 3-year-old colt collapsed from a heart attack during a routine workout. What do you think?
“No horse ever thinks it’ll happen to them.”
Amelia McElroy • Organizational Restructurer
“At least he died doing what he was forced to do.”
Odie Meschke • Pipeline Flusher
“I’m not familiar with horse racing, but that doesn’t sound good.”
Mohamad Lowrey, Postcard Designer