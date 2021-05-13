Kevin Durant Spends All Day Feuding With Own Burner Account

BROOKLYN, NY—Spinning into a days-long spat that caused the Nets forward to miss practice, league sources confirmed Kevin Durant spent all day Thursday feuding with his own burner account on social media. “At first, KD just wanted to tell his burner why he left the Warriors, but things got pretty ugly,” said Nets beat writer Alex Schiffer, who shared screenshots of the exchange where Durant invited the burner account to meet him outside a local Duane Reade. “The burner account blocked Durant for a few hours, and then jumped back in to tell him he’s a fraud. You could clearly see Durant sending messages from the bench during the Spurs game. Some threats of violence were made, so Twitter suspended Durant’s account for a while.” At press time, Durant issued a solemn apology to his fans from the burner account.