WASHINGTON—Explaining why he and nearly every Republican in the House of Representatives had voted against a bill that would increase student access to counseling services, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated Wednesday that a lack of mental healthcare in schools was precisely what got him where he is today. “My political career is a great example of what a completely broken mental healthcare system can create, and every kid deserves that same opportunity,” said the eight-term representative, telling reporters his rise to the top GOP position in the House could be credited to a complete absence of any self-reflection, therapy, or personal growth during his adolescence. “When I was in school, there weren’t any supportive adults I could speak to about my problems, let alone anyone trained as a therapist, and that’s what allowed me to skate by without raising any red flags, eventually reaching the point at which I may very well become the next speaker of the House. Where would I be today if I had received the years of intensive psychiatric care I almost certainly needed? You can hardly expect to make it in Washington if you receive adequate treatment for your narcissistic or antisocial personality disorder.” At press time, McCarthy had introduced a bill to equip public schools with bigger cracks in the system for aspiring young sociopaths to slip through.
WASHINGTON—Explaining why he and nearly every Republican in the House of Representatives had voted against a bill that would increase student access to counseling services, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated Wednesday that a lack of mental healthcare in schools was precisely what got him where he is today. “My political career is a great example of what a completely broken mental healthcare system can create, and every kid deserves that same opportunity,” said the eight-term representative, telling reporters his rise to the top GOP position in the House could be credited to a complete absence of any self-reflection, therapy, or personal growth during his adolescence. “When I was in school, there weren’t any supportive adults I could speak to about my problems, let alone anyone trained as a therapist, and that’s what allowed me to skate by without raising any red flags, eventually reaching the point at which I may very well become the next speaker of the House. Where would I be today if I had received the years of intensive psychiatric care I almost certainly needed? You can hardly expect to make it in Washington if you receive adequate treatment for your narcissistic or antisocial personality disorder.” At press time, McCarthy had introduced a bill to equip public schools with bigger cracks in the system for aspiring young sociopaths to slip through.