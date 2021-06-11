America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
OpinionAmerican Voices

Keystone XL Pipeline Project Officially Terminated

The developer of the Keystone XL Pipeline has announced it is abandoning the controversial $8 billion project after the Biden administration revoked a key cross-border permit in January, marking a major win for environmentalists. What do you think?

“I guess any one person who happens to be the president really can make a difference.”

Rudolf Kober • Plasma Reseller

Advertisement

“It’s time to shift away from oil and focus on innovative alternatives for ruining the environment.”

Zana Downing • Paleontology Curator

“Wow, imagine wasting all those years fighting against something that never ended up getting made.”

Theo Sudbury • Ticket Scalper