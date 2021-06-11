Keystone XL Pipeline Project Officially Terminated

The developer of the Keystone XL Pipeline has announced it is abandoning the controversial $8 billion project after the Biden administration revoked a key cross-border permit in January, marking a major win for environmentalists. What do you think?

“I guess any one person who ha ppens to be the president really can make a difference.” Rudolf Kober • Plasma Reseller

“It’s time to shift away from oil and focus on innovative alternatives for ruining the environment.” Zana Downing • Paleontology Curator