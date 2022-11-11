KFC issued an apology after sending a notification to German customers encouraging them to commemorate Germany’s 1938 anti-Jewish pogrom with fried chicken and cheese, blaming “an error in [their] system.” What do you think?

“I prefer fast food chains like Wendy’s which deny Kristallnacht even happened.” Gene Whitehead, Space Saving Strategist

“Before I get mad, how big of a discount was it?” Brinley Alvarez, Systems Analyst