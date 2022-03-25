Music performer Kid Rock has claimed in a recent interview that former President Donald Trump asked him for advice about U.S. policy on North Korea and the Islamic State while visiting the White House in 2017. What do you think?

“To be fair, Kid Rock is a survivor of the horrific violence of Woodstock ’99.” Liana Dalakas, HR Informant

“It’s inspiring to see a president heeding lessons from the arts.” Larry Mazucca, Systems Analyst