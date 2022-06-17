HOUSTON—As she marveled in awe that a child could be so lucky, sources confirmed that local 8-year-old Madison Fritsch, who reportedly has a kitchen play set in her bedroom, had been one-upped Friday by a poor friend who actually got to sleep next to a real stove. “Wow, I thought having a toy kitchen in my room was cool, but this is so much better!” said Fritsch, admiring the small, worn mattress that lay on a linoleum floor near an old electric range and full-size drawers filled with “grown-up” kitchen knives instead of plastic imitations. “I like to use my play set to pretend I’m cooking dinner for my little brother and sister, but she gets to do that for real when it’s 8 or 9 p.m. and her mom still isn’t home yet. I’m so jealous. It really turns on and everything!” Fritsch added that her envy only increased when her friend explained how she could also use the oven to keep herself from getting too cold at night.