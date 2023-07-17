Kids React To Climate Change

Opinion

Kids React To Climate Change

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

With flooding, extreme heat waves, and hot oceans currently ravaging the earth, climate change is only projected to worsen. The Onion asked children how they felt about global warming, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rosie Urteaga, 9

Rosie Urteaga, 9

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“I assume that adults have done everything in their power to minimize this.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Keira Teems, 11

Keira Teems, 11

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“My dad says we’re not one of the races that needs to worry about that.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Manish Kumar, 10

Manish Kumar, 10

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“At least I got a decade of sunlight before we’re all forced into dark subterranean dwellings miles beneath the Earth’s crust.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Charlie Bass, 8

Charlie Bass, 8

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

[Asthmatic wheezing]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Brooks Rubbelke, 7

Brooks Rubbelke, 7

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“Hey, you gotta die of somethin’.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Isaac Delgado, 8

Isaac Delgado, 8

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“I’m already eating bugs, so I’m one step ahead of everybody.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Catherine Garza, 6

Catherine Garza, 6

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“Climate change has inspired me to become either an ecoterrorist or an oil executive.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Isaiah Leeds, 8

Isaiah Leeds, 8

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“Mommy said if it’s bad enough I get to swim to school.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Erin Weinberg, 11

Erin Weinberg, 11

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“I’m sort of banking on a shooter taking me out before the climate does.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Brian Dixon, 16

Brian Dixon, 16

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“Can you buy me some beer?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gavin Dorman, 10

Gavin Dorman, 10

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“Honestly, it’s fine. I have a feeling I wasn’t going to do much with my life anyway.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Louie Quint, 3

Louie Quint, 3

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“Hopefully my parents brainwash me enough that I won’t believe in it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mary Henderson, 6

Mary Henderson, 6

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“Is Bluey going to be a climate refugee like me?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Stacy Patel, 8

Stacy Patel, 8

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“If I work hard enough in school, hopefully I can become Warlord of the Eastern Blight, Where Water Never Flows.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sam Gaterol, 14

Sam Gaterol, 14

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“You can lose sleep thinking about the world we will inherit, but luckily working a double at the meat-packing plant makes me bone tired.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bo Martin, 7

Bo Martin, 7

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“The most important thing to me right now is whether I can go to Jackson’s birthday party or not.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Katy Neuheimer, 7

Katy Neuheimer, 7

Image for article titled Kids React To Climate Change

“So are we getting a pool or what?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far ...

You’ve Made It This Far ...

Parents Explain Why They Do Not Allow Their Children To Play Football

Americans Explain Why They Oppose Canceling Student Debt

Texans React To School Book Bans

Homepage

Advertisement