Kim Jong-un has given luxurious new residences to North Korean elites including Ri Chun-hee, the country’s most famous state TV anchor, a move seemingly intended to boost loyalty as the leader grapples with the pandemic and a troubled economy. What do you think?

“That would never w ork on me, unless the house had a pool.” Andrew Noben, Diagnostics Expert

“In this economy, you’d be foolish to not take a house from a dictator.” Eduardo Guerrero, Library Consolidator