Kim Jong-un has given luxurious new residences to North Korean elites including Ri Chun-hee, the country’s most famous state TV anchor, a move seemingly intended to boost loyalty as the leader grapples with the pandemic and a troubled economy. What do you think?
“That would never work on me, unless the house had a pool.”
Andrew Noben, Diagnostics Expert
“In this economy, you’d be foolish to not take a house from a dictator.”
Eduardo Guerrero, Library Consolidator
“It’s heartwarming to see a government that actually cares about journalists.”
Jen Subias, Beeswax Extractor