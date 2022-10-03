CALABASAS, CA—Reaching a settlement to share one post and one story, Kim Kardashian reportedly paid her $1.26 million fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday in an Instagram promotion for the agency. “Hey everyone, I just wanted to take a minute to talk to you about everything my friends at the SEC have done for me,” the 41-year-old reality television star said in a 30-second video clip posted to her page in which she tagged the oversight agency as well as its chair, Gary Gensler. “ Of all the independent federal government regulatory agencies, the SEC is by far my favorite. They’ve truly worked wonders for me. If you’re looking to regulate your securities markets, I’d definitely check out the SEC. I can’t wait to see what they do next.” At press time, sources confirmed Kardashian had pitched a SKIMS x SEC collaboration.

