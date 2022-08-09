LOS ANGELES—Claiming she would cherish the headlines they made together for the rest of her life, reality TV star Kim Kardashian vowed Tuesday to never forget the incredible publicity she shared with Saturday Night Live alumnus Pete Davidson. “The last nine months were some of the most widely publicized of my entire life, and that’s something I’ll always be thankful to Pete for,” said Kardashian, adding that while many claimed the relationship was never more than a public-relations rebound after her high-profile breakup with Kanye West, the press she shared with Davidson was “the real deal.” “As my time with Pete comes to an end, I just want to say that the increased media attention we shared will forever hold a special place in my heart. I don’t know if I’ll ever again experience the kind of coverage I had with him.” At press time, Davidson was reportedly getting his publicity tattoo removed from his neck.