American Voices

King Charles III Crowned In Coronation Ceremony

Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom in Westminster Abbey on Saturday in his coronation ceremony, making him the oldest monarch ever to take the throne at 74 years old. What do you think?

“After all the hard work he put in, he deserves it.”

Carol Meek, Folklorist

“Lucky. I didn’t get any kind of promotion at work when my mom died.”

Zach Steiler, Forensic Actuary

“I can’t believe we get to do this again in a few years.”

Dieter Thomas, Curriculum Implementer