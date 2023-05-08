King Charles III Crowned In Coronation Ceremony

Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom in Westminster Abbey on Saturday in his coronation ceremony, making him the oldest monarch ever to take the throne at 74 years old. What do you think?

“After all the hard wo rk he put in, he deserves it.” Carol Meek, Folklorist

“Lucky. I didn’t get any kind of promotion at work when my mom died.” Zach Steiler, Forensic Actuary

