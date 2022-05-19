BENTON HARBOR, MI—Calling the appliance a perfect addition to any kitchen, appliance manufacturer KitchenAid unveiled a new countertop food truck Thursday for ordering street tacos from the convenience of one’s home. “With KitchenAid’s new countertop food truck, home cooks of any level can open their cabinet, place an order, and instantly receive authentic Mexican street food straight from the source,” said spokesperson Jenna Turner, adding that for just $399, anyone could reach their hand up to the counter and receive carnitas, al pastor, or barbacoa tacos. “Not only does the elderly woman who makes the food hail from Oaxaca and use her grandmother’s secret recipes, but the truck itself is a beautiful addition to any space. Plus, it comes with a full flattop grill and tons of accessories, like a salsa bar and several coolers filled with aguas frescas.” At press time, KitchenAid had reportedly come under fire for releasing a mini version of the countertop food truck with a child laborer inside.