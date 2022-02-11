The Australian government has officially listed the koala as endangered, their numbers in decline due to land clearing and catastrophic bushfires shrinking its habitat, with experts saying the species could become extinct by 2050 unless the government takes urgent action. What do you think?

“Hopefully this is en ough to convince the wild ones to finally settle down and start a family.” Marina Carmer, Remote Babysitter

“Maybe now that they know life is short, they won’t sleep their days away.” Abe Duffy, Donut Glazer