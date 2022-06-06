IRVING, TX—Calling the product a “game changer” for menstruators with active lifestyles, feminine hygiene brand Kotex announced Friday the release of Expedition, a new line of tampons that includes a very long string so wearers can easily trace their way back home. “Now you can have your period and have your outdoor adventure, too—without worrying about embarrassing leaks or getting lost in the wilderness,” said company spokesperson Miriam Graith, explaining that the new tampon would include Kotex’s signature fragrance-free cotton absorbency while also providing up to 500 miles of string slack guaranteed to mark the wearer’s path as they venture forth. “Whether you’re an archaeologist spelunking in an ancient cave or a trailblazer carving a route through deep, dizzying thicket, Kotex Expedition makes it easier than ever to forget it’s your time of the month and focus on the daring exploit at hand. With a comfortable fit that adjusts to your individual shape and a braided-cotton anchor tethered to your starting point, you’ll have the confidence and comfort needed to travel farther than ever before. What’s more, Kotex Expedition stays in place so well that its string can be used as a climbing rope when rappelling down a mountain.” Graith went on to cite studies that found use of Kotex Expedition was up to 35% more effective than the traditional method of finding one’s way back home by following a trail of breadcrumbs dropped from one’s vagina.