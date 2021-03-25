Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Vaccinated Customers

Krispy Kreme has announced that for the rest of 2021, it will be giving out a free glazed doughnut to anyone showing proof of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine as a promotion the company hopes motivates Americans to get vaccinated. What do you think?

“Okay, but just so we’re clear: I’m doing it for the doughnut, not my health or the benefit of the public.” Nick Soto • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to eat my doughnut in front of some little unvaccinated twerp.” Otis Caldwell • Meaning Interpreter