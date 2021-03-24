Krispy Kreme Offers Vaccinated Customers Free Ride On Glaze Conveyor Belt

WINSTON-SALEM, NC—As a token of its appreciation to members of the public doing their part to fight Covid-19, leading doughnut purveyor Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday it would begin offering vaccinated customers a free ride on its glaze conveyor belt. “We know a lot of our customers stayed home this past year and missed visiting their local Krispy Kreme, so the least we can do is offer them a complimentary glazing once they get inoculated,” said CEO Michael J. Tattersfield, explaining that anyone who displays a qualifying Centers for Disease Control Vaccination Record Card would get to hop on the conveyor and receive a full-body coating of sugar, milk, and light corn syrup. “Spraying our patrons head-to-toe in a fresh, piping- hot layer of our trademark icing is our way of saying thank you to those who choose to get vaccinated. After everything our communities have bee n through during this pandemic, we think it’s important to stop and enjoy the things that make life worth living. Please note this offer is limited to one ride per customer per dose of an FDA-approved immunization.” Tattersfield went on to state that upon receiving their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, customers were welcome to come back for a complimentary dip in the deep fat fryer.