Twilight star Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming film which focuses on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided she could no longer be married to Prince Charles. What do you think?

“Ugh, I’m so sick of pop culture’s obsession with making new movies.” Buzz Scarboro, Hentai Scholar

“Diana would be thrilled to be getting more of the spotlight she loved so much.” Ivy Moelter, Expert Typist

“I guess British actresses must really suck.” Manny Doyle, Insect Portraitist