America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.

Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In Upcoming Biopic

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 24
Vol 56 Issue 24Opinion

Twilight star Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming film which focuses on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided she could no longer be married to Prince Charles. What do you think?

“Ugh, I’m so sick of pop culture’s obsession with making new movies.”

Buzz Scarboro, Hentai Scholar

Advertisement

“Diana would be thrilled to be getting more of the spotlight she loved so much.”

Ivy Moelter, Expert Typist

“I guess British actresses must really suck.”

Manny Doyle, Insect Portraitist

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Kentucky Attorney General So Starstruck By Letter From Beyoncé He Unable To Even Read What It’s About

‘And What Do We Want To Do About This Nest Full Of Baby Sparrows?’ Asks Barber Giving Man His First Haircut In 6 Months

Heavily Armed Fans Guard Statue Of Yogi Bear In Case It Turns Out He Supported Confederacy

‘So, It Means Making The Police Lose Their Homes And Forcing Them To Get A Divorce?’ Says Nation Still Struggling To Understand How Defunding The Police Works