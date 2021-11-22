A jury has acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of a third at a Wisconsin protest against racial injustice last year, in a case that has intensified the debate over vigilantism, policing, and guns. What do you think?

“If this decision hadn’t been inevitable, it would have been completely unthinkable.” Elias Rannes • Centerpiece Designer

Advertisement

“I hope they’ll be able to catch the real shooter.” Judy Chevalier • Lettuce Shredder