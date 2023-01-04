Kyler Murray Doing Everything Possible To Get Back On Xbox Live

GLENDALE, AZ—After receiving surgery to repair a torn ACL, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly vowed Wednesday that he was doing everything possible to get back on Xbox Live. “It’s been really difficult not to be out there competing in the Call Of Duty battle royale with my fellow gamers, but I’m willing to put in the work to get back in my gaming chair as soon as I can,” said Murray, acknowledging that while he didn’t have a firm timeline yet, he hoped to be fully recovered by September when NBA 2K24 comes out. “I may not be able to play, but rest assured I’ll be spending hours watching other players’ Twitch streams so I can keep my mind in Xbox mode and continue to look for new ways to improve my gameplay. Don’t worry I’ll have my headset on, doing what I can to help my Call Of Duty team while I’m on the sidelines. Rest assured that, by this time next year, I’ll be fully recovered and out there ready to be the last player standing in Modern Warfare II.” At press time, Cardinals coach Kliff Klingsbury added that the team would bring Murray’s recovery along slowly, but they were already impressed by the progress he’d shown on Madden 23’s Face of the Franchise Mode.