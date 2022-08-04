LOS ANGELES—Facing backlash for the environmental impact of her choice and for her general lack of awareness, socialite Kylie Jenner was criticized Thursday for taking a 12-minute flight on her private endangered whooping crane. “It just seems completely unfair that regular people are being asked to make all these sacrifices to reduce their carbon footprint when a celebrity like Kylie Jenner is out there traveling incredibly short distances on her own personal migratory bird,” Twitter user Sam_Flx01 wrote in a viral thread that included a photo showing the route Jenner’s whooping crane took from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara. “These spoiled elites think they’re entitled to get places faster and with more avian majesty than the rest of us. But do you have any idea how many mollusks and aquatic plants she has to feed that thing to give it the energy to fly? And she’s not the only one—the worst offender might be Taylor Swift, who has taken six different flights of under 20 minutes on her private peregrine falcon in the past week alone. And when she’s not riding it, she’s renting it out to other celebs. It’s ridiculous. Get off that whooping crane, Kylie, and come back down to Earth.” Critics added that using a private bird to travel such short distances was especially wasteful, as Jenner could have just as easily gone by private elephant.

