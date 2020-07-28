Kyrie Irving Donates $1.5 Million To Support WNBA Players Sitting Out Season

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has pledged $1.5 million to help supplement the incomes of WNBA players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns or for social justice reasons. What do you think?

“Won’t th is just incentivize players to do what’s best for them?” Tony Coleman, Pond Dredging Expert

“This guy must really hate women’s basketball to pay them to not play.” Patti Tuck, Bindle Maker