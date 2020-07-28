America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Kyrie Irving Donates $1.5 Million To Support WNBA Players Sitting Out Season

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 30
Vol 56 Issue 30Opinion

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has pledged $1.5 million to help supplement the incomes of WNBA players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns or for social justice reasons. What do you think?

“Won’t this just incentivize players to do what’s best for them?”

Tony Coleman, Pond Dredging Expert

Advertisement

“This guy must really hate women’s basketball to pay them to not play.”

Patti Tuck, Bindle Maker

“Yeah, but I heard most of that money is being paid out in basketballs.”

Biff Crawford, Lice Breeder

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Queen Elizabeth II Worried She’s Next On Chopping Block If Beefeaters Laid Off

Timeline Of Presidential Polling

Missing Red Panda Returns To Columbus Zoo

Closed Ballpark Forces Thousands Of Phillies Fans To Be Content Verbally Threatening Friends And Family