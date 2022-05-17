LOS ANGELES—Calling the situation within the city a “humanitarian disaster,” Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti pledged Tuesday to provide emergency housing for residents who had spotted a homeless guy in their neighborhood. “Starting today, the City of Los Angeles will provide both temporary and permanent shelter to anyone who has been unfortunate enough to look out their window and see someone living on the street,” said Mayor Garcetti, adding that the multibillion-dollar initiative would finally give impacted families a place to recover from the shock of having to drive or even walk past an unhoused person. “The truth is, it’s better for everyone if we get these homeowners and renters into secure situations in which they never have to see a shopping cart, cardboard sign, or tent again. No resident should have to wake up every morning and be reminded of poverty. Not in this city.” At press time, Mayor Garcetti was reportedly under fire after ordering police to take a bulldozer to several upscale neighborhoods and arrest anyone who had seen a homeless person.