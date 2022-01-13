An appeals court has upheld the firing of two Los Angeles police officers who ignored a call requesting backup to the scene of a nearby robbery so that they could pursue a Pokémon GO virtual game character. What do you think?

“I wouldn’t want to go into a dangerous situation without a little Pokémon backup either.” Kalyani Vershbow, Recipe Consultant

“It’s unconscionable that these officers ignored the call of duty for anything less than a Charizard.” Russ Parades, Blooper Reel Editor