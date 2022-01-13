An appeals court has upheld the firing of two Los Angeles police officers who ignored a call requesting backup to the scene of a nearby robbery so that they could pursue a Pokémon GO virtual game character. What do you think?
“I wouldn’t want to go into a dangerous situation without a little Pokémon backup either.”
Kalyani Vershbow, Recipe Consultant
“It’s unconscionable that these officers ignored the call of duty for anything less than a Charizard.”
Russ Parades, Blooper Reel Editor
“I guess we should all just get used to Snorlaxes running rampant through our neighborhoods.”
Jeremy Lambson, Toolbelt Model