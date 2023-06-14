NEW YORK—Announcing what it described as an innovative and empowering new addition to its extensive line of beauty products, cosmetics giant L’Oréal unveiled Wednesday a large metal box its customers could lock themselves inside to hide from all their insecurities. “Say goodbye to every visible blemish and wrinkle when you climb into this heavy steel container where no one can see your imperfections,” said Abigail Payton, a spokesperson for L’Oréal USA who touted the opaque, 4-inch-thick cube—which customers are instructed to crawl into before closing the lid and curling up into the fetal position—as the brand’s “most effective concealer yet.” “The box is completely impenetrable to sound and light, freeing you to be your most confident self. It also provides all-day coverage against 100% of the sun’s harmful UV rays, so it’s perfect for a day at the beach.” At press time, L’Oréal’s new product was receiving negative reviews after customers complained it didn’t work because the only thing they had to think about while inside the box was all their insecurities.