IRVINE, CA—Announcing a new policy with strict guidelines, LA Fitness unveiled a mandate Thursday that all members entering its gyms must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or tougher and faster than the guy checking cards. “Either you must show proof of your vaccination against the coronavirus or be able to plow right through several members of our staff,” read the new policy from the gym chain, which clarified that unvaccinated members could only enter with a negative PCR test in the previous 24 hours or if they were so big and strong that staff were too s cared to mess with them. “Whether it’s Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or ducking under the staff member’s arm, pushing another to the ground, and evading capture by our security team, you can come on in. This policy will keep all of our valued LA Fitness members safe by preventing entrance by any unvaccinated people who can’t outrun the door guy or stun a guard in a single punch.” LA Fitness is only one of many companies moving toward stricter vaccine mandates of late, including Chili’s, which now only permits entry to customers who are vaccinated or who can scarf down an entire three-course meal in the time it takes a staff member to ask for their card.

