American Voices

Lady Antebellum Changes Name

The pop-country band announced via Twitter Thursday that they want to ensure their music is inclusive and regret using a name associated with the Civil War and slavery, adding that they will go by Lady A going forward. What do you think?

“Reformation is nice, but for real change to occur, we need to abolish the pop-country genre entirely.”

Elain Barrett, Soda Jerk

“Okay, but did they express any regret for making their music sound the way it does?”

Tristan Baker, Feather Plucker

“I hope cancel culture never comes for my cover band, Lady Jim Crow.”

Brian Kane, Unemployed

