American Voices

Lady Gaga Announces Multi-Network Covid-19 Benefit Concert Telecast

Vol 56 Issue 14Opinion

Lady Gaga announced that she is curating the “One World: Together At Home” benefit concert that will air simultaneously on ABC, NBC, and CBS on April 18 and feature musical artists including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish among others. What do you think?

“Our complete lack of preparation has left us vulnerable to another ‘We Are The World.’”

Lavender Wishart • Apple Buyer

“This is really surprising given how much she supported the Zika virus a few years back.”

Kenan Brummel • Battery Tester

“I know we’ll be able to see them, but will they be able to see us?”

Zackary Cuffin • Systems Analyst

