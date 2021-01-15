Lady Gaga, J. Lo To Perform At Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and J. Lo will perform a musical number as part of next Wednesday’s inaugural ceremonies for President-Elect Joe Biden. What do you think?
“This feels like a missed opportunity to reach across the aisle to Shakira fans.”
Ian Siprak, Longtime Employee
“At this point in the pandemic, musicians have to take whatever gigs are available.”
Boris Zorman, Unemployed
“I think it’d bring the country together if Biden let Trump sing the anthem.”
Diana Kaplan, Lawn Ornament Artist