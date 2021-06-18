Laid-Back Dad Just Wants New Pair Of Brandless Aviators He Got At Omaha Gas Station In 1993 For Father’s Day

BEAVERCREEK, OH—Stressing he did not need anything fancy, local laid-back dad Mark McNaren told his family Friday that he just wanted a new pair of the brandless aviators he got at an Omaha gas station back in 1993 for Father’s Day. “You know, what I’d really love is a pair of those shades we got at that filling station on the way to visit your uncle,” said McNaren to his family, fondly recalling how the wholly generic piece of eyewear he bought 27 years ago for $6.99 fit perfectly and had a “really classic look.” “I used to wear those all the time until I lost them when we were at that water park. Does that gas station have a website? Maybe you can order them online.” McNaren added that, aside from the glasses, the only other thing he would want was another one of those shirts he got in 2002 for participating in a charity 5K walk.