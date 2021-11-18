A Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform called Crypto.com has bought the naming rights to the home arena of the Los Angeles Lakers in a $700 million deal, with the change taking effect on Christmas Day this year. What do you think?
“It’s sad to see a city like Los Angeles embrace such a fleeting trend.”
Joseph Attisha • Tattoo Remover
“Staples Center always struck me as more of an office supply store anyways.”
Quinta Rozzi • Unemployed
“I know a lot of people who try to reinvent themselves by making crypto their whole personality.”
Ari Guldan • Fitness Counselor