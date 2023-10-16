Landlord Forced To Raise Rent Due To Thinking Of Bigger Number

BOSTON—Apologizing to his tenant for circumstances that were beyond his control, local landlord Eddie Turley was reportedly forced Monday to raise the rent due to thinking of a bigger number. “You can re-sign your lease, but I have to raise it by $250 a month because I realized there was a bigger number your rent could be,” Turley informed his tenant of six years, attributing the rent increase to a need to keep up with the rising numbers he could envision. “Look, you’re a good tenant and all, but I thought of a bigger number and that puts me in a bind. Did you know that $2,850 is larger than $2,600? Most tenants don’t concern themselves with things like that, but as a landlord, I always have to be adjusting my leasing requirements to match the larger amounts that happen to come to mind.” The landlord reportedly added that he had thought of a bigger number for the tenant’s pet fee too.
