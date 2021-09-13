A new report has revealed that the LAPD instructed officers to collect social media information from civilians they talk to, regardless of arrest or citation, raising concerns over mass citizen surveillance. What do you think?

“This is precisely why I set my invitation to the South Lawnsdale Biannual Flower and Succulent Show to ‘Maybe.’” Julius Rivera, Drill Bit Selector

Advertisement

“I fear the surveillance state, but my Instagram could really use some hits.” Usman Frye, Software Upgrader