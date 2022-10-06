LOS ANGELES—Following reports of an officer killed by his colleagues in a recent training exercise, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that it would pause all misconduct investigations out of respect for the deceased officer. “At this time, it would be inappropriate for us to continue looking into any misconduct claims in our own department,” said LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore, adding that he hoped to provide a suitable grieving period during which all officers could mourn their fallen colleague without worrying about investigators scrutinizing their history of lethal force, sexual assault, or brutality toward unarmed suspects. “This was a tragedy, and one that calls for extending amnesty toward any police service member under active investigation. What we need now is to heal, not concern ourselves with testifying before a judge about allegations that we roughed up minors or, hypothetically, threatened other cops who were looking into our crimes.” Moore added that he was confident this was exactly what their departed brother-in-arms would have wanted.

