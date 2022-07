A huge mass of used wet wipes flushed down toilets has formed an “island” the size of two tennis courts in the Thames in London, causing the river as it flows through the city to change course. What do you think?

“Hawaii’s out of the question, but this might be in my price range.” Charis Kerman, Ticket Scalper

“I claim that land for Spain!” Anthony Schluger, Timekeeper

“That’s why you’re supposed to throw them out the window.” Manuel Emerson, Canapé Visionary