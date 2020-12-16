Largest Snowstorm Of Year To Hit Northeast This Week

Millions of Americans are under winter weather alerts as the biggest snowstorm of 2020 is set to hit the east coast on Wednesday, rolling in from Oklahoma and stretching from Georgia to New England. What do you think?

“Just for once, can Americans not be under siege by something?” Vanessa Coulon, Forensic Janitor

Advertisement

“It’s times like these that I’m glad I had the foresight to invest in an ice scraper.” Steven Bauserman, Systems Analyst