The licensing company that controls the use of Elvis Presley’s name and image has ordered Las Vegas chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies. What do you think?

“My fiancé and I wi ll just find another way to cheapen the moment.” Alice Gilroy, Sock Designer

“But then these marriages won’t be legitimate in the eyes of ‘The King’.” Jeremy McCann, Systems Analyst

“Looks like I got my mistake in under the wire.” Aiden Enieb, Couch Fort Architect