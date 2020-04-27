Las Vegas Mayor Suggests Using City As Coronavirus Control Group

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman called for Nevada’s governor to lift the order shutting down nonessential businesses and allow casinos to reopen, at one point claiming the city could be used as a control group to test if social distancing really works. What do you think?

“Everyone should be able to choose for themselves whether seeing ‘Mindfreak LIVE’ is worth dying for.” Owen Pienkos • Cattle Dermatologist

“We shouldn’t mock Mayor Goodman for being brave enough to say what nobody’s thinking.” Chloe Cheong • Surfboard Waxer

“Can my city be the one that gets the medicine?” Colton Burzawa • Pinball Collector