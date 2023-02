We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Late Late Show, hosted by James Corden, has reportedly been canceled after nearly 30 years of broadcasting, with CBS planning to reboot the Comedy Central series @midnight as a replacement. What do you think?

“Whatever that other show is, it can’t be as edgy as Corden.” Brandon Corbett, Barber Shop Sweeper

“I just hope they euthanize James Corden humanely.” Gabe Nesper, Unemployed