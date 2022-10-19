A popular New York City restaurant rescinded its brief ban on Late Late Show host James Corden, who reportedly apologized after the establishment’s owner called him one of the restaurant’s “most abusive customers.” What do you think?

“Oh, so we’re accepting ap ologies now?” Ramiro Garofolo, Cable Splicer

“The power of having the least-popular late-night show would go to anyone’s head.” Debora Davis, Breakroom Supervisor