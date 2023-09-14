Lauren Boebert Kicked Out Of ‘Beetlejuice’ Musical For Vaping, Causing Disturbance

Republican lawmaker Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a theater in Denver during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice after complaints of vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance. What do you think?
“Sometimes, it’s hard to leave work at the office.”
Karina Fraser, Child Supervisor
“It’s sad to see a member of Congress lower herself to attending musical theater.”
Gregory Ornelas, Public Assistant
“Where did she think she was, Wicked?”
Tariq Reilly, Mattress Tester