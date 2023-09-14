America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Lauren Boebert Kicked Out Of ‘Beetlejuice’ Musical For Vaping, Causing Disturbance

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Republican lawmaker Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a theater in Denver during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice after complaints of vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance. What do you think?

“Sometimes, it’s hard to leave work at the office.”

Karina Fraser, Child Supervisor

Watch
Ron DeSantis Booed Off Stage After Flashing His Stomach
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Department Of Transportation Announces $1 Billion Investment In Horses
Monday 12:41PM
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 08, 2023
September 8, 2023

“It’s sad to see a member of Congress lower herself to attending musical theater.”

Gregory Ornelas, Public Assistant

Advertisement

“Where did she think she was, Wicked?”

Tariq Reilly, Mattress Tester