American Voices

Lawmakers Propose Letting Prisoners Donate Organs For Reduced Sentences

Massachusetts Democrats have proposed a bill that would allow prisoners to donate their organs for reduced sentences, giving people up to a year off their prison sentence “on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s).” What do you think?

“If I donate my entire digestive system, I could be home by Christmas.”

Anthony Schlosser, Prisoner 19A0763

“That’s awful! Surely there’s a way to get prisoners to contribute without giving them freedom.”

Otto Galloway, Excavation Hobbyist

“Every American should have the freedom to exchange organs for basic human rights.”

Phyllis Meacham, Condiment Organizer

