Massachusetts Democrats have proposed a bill that would allow prisoners to donate their organs for reduced sentences, giving people up to a year off their prison sentence “on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s).” What do you think?

“If I donate my entire digestive system, I could be home by Christmas.” Anthony Schlosser, Prisoner 19A0763

“That’s awful! Surely there’s a way to get prisoners to contribute without giving them freedom.” Otto Galloway, Excavation Hobbyist