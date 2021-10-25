BALTIMORE, MD—Noting an unfortunate lack of will power and determination, sources confirmed Monday that local family t he Johnsons were so lazy that they had kept their daughter’s room exactly the way it was before she died. “It’s easy to procrastinate, and you can always get distracted by stuff like the memorial services and funeral arrangements, but at a certain point, you have to just bite the bullet and check it off your to-do list,” said neighbor Francine Ito, confirming that the shiftless parents evidently couldn’t be bothered to even toss out the hair ties or the bottle of water on the bedside table of their deceased daughter, Erica. “They could at least pick up some of the bath towels and dirty laundry. It’s really a pity because, with just a little effort, they could easily turn it into a nice little office or exercise area or maybe even a nursery, but they just don’t seem capable of getting their act together and cracking out the vacuum cleaner and some garbage bags.” Ito added that she supposed she shouldn’t judge since her own husband had been moldering in her basement for weeks.

